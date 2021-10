Updated on: October 16, 2021 6:31 IST

Singhu border Murder, what action taken so far? Watch the big debate on Kurukshetra

Samyukt Kisan Morcha "condemns gruesome killing of Lakhbir Singh (at Kundli this morning). We want to make it clear that both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group & the deceased, have no relation with SKM.