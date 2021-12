Updated on: December 25, 2021 20:07 IST

My speech being used out of context to create controversy: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in Firozabad that 19 percent of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh do not have political power and they have come to get this power. , which made his people successful. Now this is the power of votes needed to make the Muslims of UP successful.