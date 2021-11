Updated on: November 21, 2021 20:00 IST

Kurukshetra: Yogi shares a picture with PM Modi, what is he signalling?

Yogi Adityanath on Sunday shared a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister today said the leaders aim for a new India. What is he signalling ahead of UP elections? Watch Kurukshetra with Pankaj Bhargava.