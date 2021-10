Updated on: October 28, 2021 19:40 IST

Kurukshetra: Yogi's quick action on sympathizers of Pakistan

Strict action has been taken against supporters of Pakistan in Uttar Pradesh across districts including Agra, Bareli, Badayun and Sitapur, who were allegedly involved in sloganeering and singing Pakistani national anthem. Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.