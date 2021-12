Updated on: December 17, 2021 20:20 IST

Kurukshetra: Will Akhilesh continue staying mum on controversial remark by his MPs?

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Friday sparked a major controversy when he slammed the Union cabinet's nod to revision of the legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21 and used the term 'awaragi' for girls. Another misogynist thought was evident in Karnataka Assembly when a Congress MLA made a controversial statement about rape victims. How long will such a thought continue? Watch Kurukshetra with Meenakshi Joshi.