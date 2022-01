Updated on: January 05, 2022 21:23 IST

Kurukshetra | Why PM Modi's life was put in danger for 20 minutes?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security witnessed a major lapse on Wednesday while he was on his way to Ferozpur from Bathinda in Punjab to address a poll rally and lay the foundation stone of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway among other developmental projects.