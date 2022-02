Updated on: February 08, 2022 21:38 IST

Kurukshetra | Why PM Modi launched blistering attack on Congress in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down hard at the Congress while speaking in Rajya Sabha today. PM Modi blamed the Congress for 1984 anti-Sikh riots, exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. He event went on to say that Congress's thinking has been hijacked by 'urban Naxals.