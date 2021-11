Updated on: November 22, 2021 19:36 IST

Kurukshetra: Why did Muslim Personal Law Board demand a law like Pakistan?

According to Article 14 of the Constitution, all are equal in India. There are many such articles which prevent discrimination in the name of caste, religion, language. Equality, equal opportunity and equal rights are the soul of the Indian Constitution. Allahabad High Court also said the same thing two days ago, due to which a debate has started in the country regarding the new civil code. Even Muslim Personal Law Board has said that the Uniform Civil Code will not be accepted under any circumstances. Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.