Updated on: October 20, 2021 19:25 IST

Kurukshetra: What was the real agenda behind #BoycottFabIndia ?

Fabindia, a proudly homegrown brand with 61 years of history in celebrating Indian artisans and heritage across the country was compelled to pull down its festive campaign for its collection 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz'. What is the true agenda behind its boycott on social media? Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.