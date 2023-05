Updated on: May 09, 2023 20:48 IST

Kurukshetra: Today Imran Khan was arrested, will his Bushra Begum be arrested tomorrow ?

There is chaos in Pakistan at this time. After the arrest of Imran Khan, ruckus is visible on the streets of Pakistan. Supporters of Imran Khan have come out on the streets in every city. There has been open protest against the arrest of Niazi, crowd is gathering on the road, arson is taking place.