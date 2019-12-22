Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Kurukshetra Video
  5. Kurukshetra | PM Modi accuses opposition of spreading lies among public on CAA, NRC

Kurukshetra Videos

Kurukshetra | PM Modi accuses opposition of spreading lies among public on CAA, NRC

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 20:12 IST ]
Addressing a rally at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi today, PM Modi accused opposition of spreading lies among public on CAA, NRC
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
News
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoMamata Banerjee responds to PM Modi's allegation, says people will decide who is speaking the truth Next VideoNew video of Jamia violence surfaces, DCP South-East Delhi says, it will help us to identify the protesters  