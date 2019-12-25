Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
Kurukshetra: NRC-NPR linked or not? Watch debate as Shah, Owaisi spar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 20:23 IST ]

Asaduddin Owaisi has taken on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his comments on NRC and NPR. "Amit Shah is lying. There is no difference between NRC and NPR. I have government documents to prove that NPR is the first step of NRC. The Union Home Minister is misleading the country and all the political parties will be one in protest against this." In an interview given to news agency ANI, on Tuesday, Amit Shah said, "NPR is the register of population, NRC is the register of citizens. There is no link between the two and the two have different processes."

 

 

