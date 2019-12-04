Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
Kurukshetra: Is the new citizenship bill a 'Hindu Rashtra' formula?

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 04, 2019 19:52 IST ]
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will now be tabled in Parliament next week.
