Updated on: January 29, 2023 7:06 IST

Kurukshetra : How Many Seats BJP will get in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Know

Before the 2024 election war, BJP and Congress are preparing their weapons. BJP is claiming that Modi wave will break all previous records. Will bring more than 303 seats. Congress is saying that Rahul Gandhi has created a big narrative against Modi through Bharat Jodo Yatra.