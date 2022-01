Published on: January 27, 2022 20:29 IST

Kurukshetra | 'Gundaraj' vs 'Ramrajya' in battle for UP this time?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Akhilesh Yadav has no right to raise questions over law and order in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has claimed that Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party has fielded 'criminals' on several seats. Will votes be cast on 'Ramrajya' vs 'Gundaraj' in this UP Assembly elections? Watch Kurukshetra with Meenakshi Joshi