Published on: February 21, 2022 21:08 IST

Kurukshetra: Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death, funeral procession turns violent in Shivamogga

A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered on Sunday in Karnataka's Shivamogga following which security was tightened in the city. According to police, the incident took place around 9 pm. The deceased has been identified as Harsha (26).