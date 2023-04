Updated on: April 18, 2023 21:05 IST

Kurukshetra: Atique Died... celebrate something happy or do something sad?

After the murder of Atiq and Ashraf, new revelations are happening related to these two. audio tape of Atiq's son Asad is very viral. In this audio tape, he is threatening the builder and asking him to meet his brother Umar. The truth of the dark deeds of the Mafia Raj is coming out one by one.