Updated on: December 24, 2021 21:02 IST

Kanpur IT Raids: Rs 150 Crore found so far at UP businessman's home

Tax evasion worth crores of rupees have been detected during Income Tax raids on two businessmen in Kanpur, neighboring Kannauj, Mumbai and Gujarat. The Income Tax department raided the house, factory, office, cold store and petrol pump of perfume trader Piyush Jain, who is close to Akhilesh Yadav. In November, Jain also launched Samajwadi Party perfume, branded as ‘Samajwadi Attar’.