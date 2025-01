Updated on: January 23, 2025 22:26 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will the atmosphere of Delhi change with Yogi's entry?

Yogi Adityanath will fight this election on Hindu card. His today's rally focused on Ganga, Yamuna, Prayagraj. So, Will Yogi's entry in Delhi elections campaigning change the landscape? The UP chief minister also slammed AAP alleging poor condition of roads, insanitation, problems of drinking water