- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Will Rahul's 'hydrogen bomb' be useless in Bihar?
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Will Rahul's 'hydrogen bomb' be useless in Bihar?
Amid the ongoing SIR process in 12 states, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on Wednesday on the issue of vote theft. During the conference, he leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission and detailed how votes were stolen in the Haryana elections.
Advertisement
Advertisement