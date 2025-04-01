- News
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister again?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister again?
A big meeting of NDA was held in Patna regarding Bihar elections, in which all the constituent parties of NDA participated. This meeting was led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, so there are speculations that whether there was any discussion between Nitish-Shah regarding the Waqf Bill.
