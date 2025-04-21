- News
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Muslims make Modi win the Bihar elections now?
A rally was organised in Kishanganj under the banner of Waqf Protection Movement. In the rally, former AIMIM MLA Qamarul Hoda said that the black law brought by the Modi government will be withdrawn, when the bill was passed, we had only 34 Muslim MPs, but 232 voted against it.
