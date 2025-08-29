- News
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will BJP remain in power for the next 30 years?
Rahul Gandhi had raised questions in his Vote Adhikar Yatra on the statement of staying in power for 30 years that whether BJP wants to stay in power with the help of vote theft. The question arises whether BJP will really remain in power for the next 30 years, will Rahul Gandhi lose more elections.
