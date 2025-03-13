- News
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Balochistan break away from Pakistan?
With a demand for a separate nation, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) continues to carry out its operations in Pakistan. The oppression inflicted by Pakistan and its army on the people of Balochistan is evident in the fact that on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, the BLA hijacked an entire train.
