Updated on: February 13, 2025 20:53 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why are Maulanas worried about Waqf Bill?

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has raised concerns over the JPC report on the Waqf Bill. He said, "A group of Lok Sabha MPs met the Speaker this morning. We informed him that several pages and paragraphs from our dissent notes have been removed.