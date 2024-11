Updated on: November 01, 2024 19:12 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Should temples be handed over to Sanatan Board?

There is a huge uproar and ruckus across the country regarding the Waqf Board bill. In the meantime, storyteller Devkinandan Thakur has demanded the formation of a Sanatan board in the country, similar to the Waqf Board. Devkinandan Thakur stated that if the Waqf Board exists in the country,