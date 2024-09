Updated on: September 29, 2024 22:41 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Now, there will be a world war in Arab...will Iran become a ruin?

What will be Israel's next target after killing Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah? Just thinking about this has made Israel's opponents anxious and nervous. Israel has made it clear that the enemy, wherever they may be, in whichever country, cannot escape Israel's claws.