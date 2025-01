Updated on: January 24, 2025 22:29 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is the Waqf Bill Modi govt's biggest test?

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill has held 34 meetings so far, spanning approximately 107 hours of discussions. Starting January 27, the committee will begin a sequential review of the draft report on the bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament in the fir