Updated on: November 08, 2024 20:55 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Maulana showing strength under pretext of Waqf?

Jamiat Himayatul Islam has submitted its views in support of the Waqf Bill 2024 as follows: Apart from mosques and graveyards, schools, hospitals, shops, warehouses, showrooms should be repaired on the vacant property of Waqf in such a way that the Waqf Board receives money every year and from that