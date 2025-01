Updated on: January 03, 2025 23:07 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Lalu Yadav's invitation accepted by Nitish?

Another debate has been stirred in the political circle after Lalu Yadav's open-door offer to Nitish Kumar. However, Nitish Kumar has not yet said anything about this offer and only time will say whether Nitish Kumar will backfire or not.