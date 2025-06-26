- News
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Rajnath Singh slam Pakistan over terrorism?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How did Rajnath Singh slam Pakistan over terrorism?
India's Defence Minister once again warned Pakistan today in front of the entire world at a conference of the SCO defence ministers' conclave in China's Qingdao. India will not tolerate double standards on terrorism, and the centres of terrorism are no longer safe. They cannot escape India's target.
