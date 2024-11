Updated on: November 24, 2024 23:27 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Has Modi government made up its mind on Waqf Bill?

Before the BJP's bumper victory in Maharashtra and the start of the Winter Session of the Parliament, PM Modi has given a big hint to the country regarding the Waqf Board. Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that the Waqf Board has no place in the Constitution.