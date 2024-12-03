Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
  5. Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Devendra is the Chief Minister...with or without Shinde?

Updated on: December 03, 2024 19:57 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Devendra is the Chief Minister...with or without Shinde?

Did Delhi not listen to Eknath Shinde? Will Mahatilak be given to Fadnavis only? Will Fadnavis be the Chief Minister and Home Minister? Nagpur is also ready in the name of Fadnavis?

