Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Asim Munir Going To Retire From His Position? Modi won't spare Pakistan this time! Congress used to spare Pakistan, but Modi won't spare Pakistan! Modi's India invades homes and attacks! Will Munir wage war before November? If Munir does, he'll be routed. What's going through Asim Munir's mind? Why did Khawaja Asif threaten war again?