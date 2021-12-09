Thursday, December 09, 2021
     
  • Scheduled international commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till January 31, 2022
Updated on: December 09, 2021 19:50 IST

CDS General Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: Mortal remains to reach Delhi by tonight

The Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Sulur is expected to arrive at Palam airbase by 7:40 pm today. 'Shradhanjali ceremony' is scheduled from 8:30 pm.
