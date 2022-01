Updated on: January 05, 2022 22:15 IST

Wrong to say there was threat to PM Modi's life: Punjab CM Channi on security lapse

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday expressed regret over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse. He said "I regret that PM Modi had to return during his visit to Ferozepur district today." CM Channi denied that there was a breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab.