Updated on: August 13, 2021 21:45 IST

Vehicle scrappage policy will promote circular economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner. Addressing the Investor Summit in Gujarat via video conference, he said that the Vehicle Scrappage Policy will play a key role in the 'Waste to Wealth' programme.