Tuesday, February 01, 2022
     
Updated on: February 01, 2022 22:32 IST

PM Modi hails 'people-friendly and progressive' budget

Welfare of the poor is an important aspect of the Union Budget which is full of possibilities for more investments, infrastructure and jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
PM Modi Union Budget 2022 Nirmala Sitharaman

