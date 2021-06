Mukul Roy returns to Trinamool, Mamata says 'more to follow'

With the Trinamool Congress registering an emphatic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, the party's 'Khela Hobe' (game on) poll slogan seemed to have lived up to the expectations of TMC policy makers. After over a month of announcement of poll results, Bengal continues to witness political 'khela(s)' courtesy Mamata Banerjee. In the run up to the Assembly elections, TMC workers and leaders ditched the party in hoards to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Since May 2 (when the poll results were announced), the tide is appearing to be turning back with several leaders contemplating a 'gharwapsi'.