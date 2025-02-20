Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi's roadmap for 2029: Will opponents surrender? Narendra Modi and his party are not indulging in celebrations in Delhi. There are no grand parties for NDA leaders. Instead, they are already strategising for the next elections. Bihar in 2025, Bengal in 2026, followed by Assam and then the big states UP, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Punjab in 2027.