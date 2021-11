Updated on: November 19, 2021 22:20 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: PM Modi's single speech leaves opposition rattled

PM Modi is often called a 'man of action'. He proved the same when he repealed the three farm laws bravely as a result of which, now the protesting farmers are thanking him. This, however, has left the opposition parties rattled, who are now politicising the situation.