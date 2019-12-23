Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Elections Video
  5. Jharkhand Poll results: Hemant Soren all set for second term as CM, seeks father's blessing

Elections Videos

Jharkhand Poll results: Hemant Soren all set for second term as CM, seeks father's blessing

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 15:55 IST ]
Jharkhand is the third BJP-ruled state after Maharashtra and Haryana that voted this year after the national election, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a resounding mandate to continue for a second term.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoJharkhand Poll results: Counting of votes underway, Congress-JMM-RJD alliance leads on 40 seats