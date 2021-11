Updated on: November 21, 2021 20:40 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: How successful will be Kejriwal's campaign in Uttarakhand?

Arvind Kejriwal was on 'Mission Uttarakhand' today. He held a meeting with taxi, auto and e-rickshaw unions in Haridwar. He also did a road show in Haridwar and showed the strength of Aam Aadmi Party. At the same time, he promised that if the AAP government is formed in Uttarakhand, then the elderly will be given free pilgrimage.