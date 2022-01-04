Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Updated on: January 04, 2022 11:07 IST

Visit the holy Kesari Hanuman temple today

Visit the holy Kesari Hanuman temple today. This temple of Bajrang Bali is located in Hyderabad. Kesari Hanuman Temple is built in the Jiyaguda neighbourhood of suburb Karwan in the old Hyderabad city which falls in Telangana.
