Updated on: December 03, 2021 11:33 IST

Visit Shri Jwaleshwar Mahadev Temple today

Shri Jwaleshwar Mahadev Temple is situated on Shahdol Road, 8 km from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh. This beautiful temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is said that here the Johila river of Amarkantak has its origin.