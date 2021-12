Updated on: December 11, 2021 11:26 IST

Visit Shani Dham of Pratapgarh today

Visit Shani Dham of Pratapgarh today. It is a belief of this Siddha temple that this is such a place that the devotees become eligible for the blessings of Lord Shani as soon as they come here. In this temple, 56 types of delicacies are offered to Shani Dev every Saturday. It is said that the idol of Shani Dev is Swayambhu which was found here by a priest on a high mound.