Updated on: January 09, 2022 9:37 IST

Visit Maa Kshir Bhavani Temple today

Today you can have the darshan of Maa Kshir Bhavani. This divine temple of the Goddess is situated near a waterfall at a place called Tulmula in Ganderbal in Kashmir. This temple is said to be hundreds of years old.
