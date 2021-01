Visit Jageshwar Dham located in Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand

Jageshwar Dham is a sacred religious site in Uttarakhand. This Dham is considered to be the awakened abode of Lord Shiva. The special thing is that here Lord Shiva is also worshiped in the form of Baal or Tarun. Many small temples are built in Jageshwar Dham and all the temples are built in Kedarnath style.