Updated on: October 13, 2021 11:19 IST

Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while worshipping Kanya on Ashtami

In Vastu Shastra, know about feeding Kumarika on the day of Maha Ashtami. In the Niyanasindhu and Durgacharan method, the law of Kumarika food has been told. There are five parts of Kumari food - first washing the hands and feet of the girls who have come, then applying tika on their foreheads, nirajan them, feeding them, giving them Dakshina and getting blessings from them.