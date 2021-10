Updated on: October 12, 2021 10:37 IST

Vastu Tips: Do this work immediately after offering Bhog to God, otherwise it will have a bad effect

According to Vastu, Naivedya should be offered in metal, i.e. gold, silver or copper, stone, sacrificial wood or earthen pot. The offered naivedya is immediately purified and should be picked up immediately. Prasad should be eaten and distributed as far as possible.